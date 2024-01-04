Mount Athos Declares Elpidophoros ‘Undesirable’ in Letter to Patriarch Bartholomew

Church

BOSTON – After an unprecedented unanimous decision made by representatives of all the monasteries on Mount Athos, a letter was sent to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is their canonical Bishop, respectfully informing him that Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is not welcome to visit the Monastic Community during the later part of January.

Representatives and leaders of the Holy Monasteries explain that their reasons stem from the baptism of the children of the same-sex couple from America, Evangelos Bousis and Peter Doudas, on July 9, 2022, in the church Panagia Faneromeni in the Metropolis of Voula, a suburb of Athens.

The Representatives of the Monasteries wrote that, “with regret, we observe that, through the published photos of the Archbishop of America after the sacrament, a mistaken impression has been created regarding the Church’s acceptance of the sacrament of marriage between individuals of the same sex, a message contrary to the doctrines and teachings of the Orthodox Church.”

They appeal to the Patriarch “to kindly incline your ears to our concern on this extremely sensitive issue, which concerns the integrity of our faith and Orthodox traditions.”

Information received by The National Herald from Mount Athos states that the Monastic Community and the sacred bodies that supervise it do not intend to welcome Elpidophoros in the matter customary for archbishops.

The monasteries and the fathers within them are in a difficult position as they cannot bar the doors to an Orthodox hierarch, as they emphatically expressed.

Therefore, through their letter, they address Patriarch Bartholomew and ask him to advise Archbishop Elpidophoros not to go to Mount Athos because they believe he will be photographed there with his accompanying Greek-Americans to show acceptance by the monks.

The National Herald is in a position to know that a few months ago Elpidophoros requested to visit Mount Athos to attend a monastery’s Patron Saint celebration, but he was informed that he was considered to be an ‘undesirable’.

During his visit to Greece, he will go to Thessaloniki accompanied by a group of Greek- Americans. He is also scheduled to give a speech to an jewish association and to ordain a new priest from Mexico, whom he will appoint to the community of the Transfiguration of the Savior in Corona, New York, for missionary work among the Spanish-speaking population of the area. The ordination will take place in Greece because United States authorities have not approved visas for the future priest’s relatives to travel to the United States. The priest he had previously appointed, a few months ago, could not stay and resigned.

The translation of the full text of the letter from Mount Athos to Patriarch Bartholomew follows:

Karýai, 15th/28th December 2023

To His All-Holiness

The Ecumenical Patriarch

Respected Father and Master

His Holiness BARTHOLOMEW

Ecumenical Patriarchate

Fanar

Your All Holiness Most Reverend Father and Master,

Through this sealed letter, we present before Your All Holiness the concern of our Sacred Community regarding the upcoming visit of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America to the Holy Community of Mount Athos. We express our concern about the extremely sensitive issue that pertains to the integrity of our faith and Orthodox traditions.

With regret, we observe that, through the published photos of the Archbishop of America after the sacrament, a mistaken impression has been created regarding the Church’s acceptance of the sacrament of marriage between individuals of the same sex, a message contrary to the doctrines and teachings of the Orthodox Church. This fact, contrary to the evangelical teaching, causes intense concern for our Holy Community.

Therefore, Most Holy Father, we humbly implore you to consider our concern on this exceptionally sensitive matter, which concerns the integrity of our faith and Orthodox traditions.

In addition, trusting in Your Holy enlightened judgment, we seek Your Paternal blessings on the festivities of the Holy Twelve Days and commit ourselves to being baptized with sincere dedication in the future, continually venerating Your Holy Right Hand with profound respect.

All representatives and leaders of the twenty Holy Monasteries of Mount Athos.