March 29, 2023

Moto Expo 2023 Opens at Tae Kwon Do Stadium in Faliro

March 29, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ATHENS – The Moto Expo 2023 will open to the public on Wednesday at the Tae Kwon Do Stadium (Faliro Olympic Arena) in Faliro, the coastal suburb south of Athens.

The annual motorcycle event is under the auspices of the Association of Motorcycle Importers of Greece (SEME) and will end on Sunday, April 2.

Besides new models, the fair will include the newest trends in clothing, accessories, and tech devices. Music events and test rides will be included.

The Fair will be open 14:00-21:00 Monday-Friday and 10:00-21:00 Saturday-Sunday. Entrance fee is 7 euros.

