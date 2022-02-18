x

February 18, 2022

Mother of Kidnapped Greek Businessman Wants Proof of Life

February 18, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, File)
Hellenic Police (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos, File)

ATHENS – With a police investigation said having stalled into the abduction of a 40-year-old businessman whose kidnappers demanded a 1-million euro ($1.14 million) ransom, his mother cried out for him to prove he’s alive.

“I beg you – who have my child – to get in touch. To tell us if Giorgos is still alive. I beseech you,” Olga Kyparissi said in an appeal published via the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) on Feb. 17.

He was snatcued outside his home in a northern suburb of the capital on Dec. 29 but the news agency said police haven’t made any headway in finding him and no progress in the last month.

He was driving home to Drafi from a night out when he was apparently taken by unknown assailants who later got in touch with his brother to demand the ransom and said during the incident to have been on the telephone with a friend at the time, who heard him cry out.

“We are doing everything we can to find a solution quickly… I appeal to your humanity,” Olga Kyparissi said in her message to kidnappers. Her son owns an auto parts company.

In 2017, police on the island of Crete rescued a businessman held by kidnappers for six months. Authorities said 54-year-old Michalis Lebidakis was freed in a raid at an industrial site outside the city of Rethymno. Eight people were arrested.

Officials said no ransom was paid and he was “tired and shaken but in good health.” He is the owner of a plastics company.

Kidnappings are rare in Greece. In 2009, shipping magnate Pericles Panagopoulos was kidnapped in Athens and released after his family paid a ransom. The kidnappers were later arrested.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

ATHENS – With the memories of American support for a brutal junta rule in Greece fading almost half a century after it ended, an expanded US military presence in the country and investor interest has shifted Greece more toward the US, and away from Russia.

Greece: 2 Drivers Trapped on Burning Ferry, Scores Rescued (Video)

ATHENS — Scores of passengers and crew have been rescued from a fire that engulfed an Italy-bound ferry with 290 people on board near the Greek island of Corfu, authorities said Friday.

