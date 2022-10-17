Mother of 12-Year-Old Rape Victim Remanded in Custody

Society

ATHENS – The mother of a 12-year-old girl who faces charges of prostituting her daughter was remanded in custody on Monday, after testifying before an examining magistrate.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested last Wednesday, suspected of colluding with two other men to sexually exploit the minor. Elias Michos, 53, a shopkeeper in the Athens district of Kolonos, and Giannis Sofianidis, 42, were charged with repeatedly raping and pimping the girl (Michos), and of being one of several men who sexually abused the minor (Sofianidis). Both are in police custody.

The court heard evidence that small but unexplained sums of money (110 euros via 4 payments) were paid into the mother’s bank account by two suspects, one of whom is yet to be arrested and the other yet to be identified, according to media reports.

Another piece of evidence was that the girl’s online profile, created by Michos, was activated via the mother’s home wifi network, pointing to the fact that she was handling the account jointly with him. Police also found several text messages that she had exchanged with Michos.

The woman categorically denied all charges.

Meanwhile, a total of five men, apart from Michos and Sofianidis, have so far been arrested and face charges of repeatedly raping the girl for a fee.

Police has said that a total of 213 men had contacted Michos to make arrangements online to sexually abuse the girl.