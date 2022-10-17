x

October 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 62ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Mother of 12-Year-Old Rape Victim Remanded in Custody

October 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΠΟΛΟΓΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΜΗΤΕΡΑΣ ΤΗΣ 12ΧΡΟΝΗΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΝΑΚΡΙΤΗ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΣΥΛΛΗΨΗ ΤΗΣ ΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΗΓΟΡΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΑΚΕΚΡΙΜΕΝΗΣ ΜΑΣΤΡΟΠΕΙΑΣ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Mother of 12-year-old rape victim remanded in custody on Monday. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The mother of a 12-year-old girl who faces charges of prostituting her daughter was remanded in custody on Monday, after testifying before an examining magistrate.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested last Wednesday, suspected of colluding with two other men to sexually exploit the minor. Elias Michos, 53, a shopkeeper in the Athens district of Kolonos, and Giannis Sofianidis, 42, were charged with repeatedly raping and pimping the girl (Michos), and of being one of several men who sexually abused the minor (Sofianidis). Both are in police custody.

The court heard evidence that small but unexplained sums of money (110 euros via 4 payments) were paid into the mother’s bank account by two suspects, one of whom is yet to be arrested and the other yet to be identified, according to media reports.

Another piece of evidence was that the girl’s online profile, created by Michos, was activated via the mother’s home wifi network, pointing to the fact that she was handling the account jointly with him. Police also found several text messages that she had exchanged with Michos.

The woman categorically denied all charges.

Meanwhile, a total of five men, apart from Michos and Sofianidis, have so far been arrested and face charges of repeatedly raping the girl for a fee.

Police has said that a total of 213 men had contacted Michos to make arrangements online to sexually abuse the girl.

RELATED

Society
Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine’s capital, 3 killed

KYIV, Ukraine — Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one while sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes.

Society
German Tourists Love Greece in Autumn Too, Still Coming
Politics
Changing Priorities in RES Projects Proves Gov’t’s Policy of Favoritism, Says SYRIZA

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

New Video Shows Suspect Defacing Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – New video surveillance footage was released on October 11 as the NYPD continues to search for a suspect who defaced the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn on July 17, CBS News New York reported.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings