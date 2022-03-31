x

Mother Arrested for Death of Her Child Is Led before a Prosecutor

March 31, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΣΥΓΚΕΝΤΡΩΜΕΝΟΣ ΕΞΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΣΠΙΤΙ ΠΟΥ ΔΙΕΜΕΝΕ Η ΜΗΤΕΡΑ ΤΩΝ ΤΡΙΩΝ ΠΑΙΔΙΩΝ ΠΟΥ ΠΕΘΑΝΑΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΑ (ΑΝΔΡΕΑΣ ΑΛΕΞΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
People in front of the house where the mother arrested for the death of her child was living, Patra, Greece, Wednesday 30 March 2022. (Photo by Andreas Alexopoulos/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – A mother whose three children all died in suspicious medical circumstances over the last three years was arrested in the city of Patras on Wednesday and will be led before an Athens prosecutor on Thursday.

The order for the prosecution of the 33-year-old woman came from an Athens prosecutor, who charged the her with the premeditated murder of her eldest girl, Georgina, aged nine. Toxicological and histological tests revealed ketamine – reportedly not prescribed by any doctor – in the body of the girl, who died in January 2022.

In Patras, a first instance court prosecutor had asked that she be arrested on grounds that she is likely to commit further offences.

The woman was being transported to the Attica General Police Directorate’s homicide division on Wednesday evening, where the arrest warrant was issued.

Georgina’s death was preceded by those of her six-month-old sister Iris in 2021, and of her 3.5-year-old sister Malina in 2019, and sparked the start of investigations into the cause of death of all three children, which had baffled doctors.

According to media reports, a full medical report on the causes of death of all three children is expected later on Thursday.

The case has drawn great public interest, as it appears to be the first case of its kind in recent memory.

