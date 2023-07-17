x

July 17, 2023

Mother and Daughter Allegedly Shot By Greek Husband/Father in Australia

July 17, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo: Facebook/South Australia Police)

ADELAIDA – In the South Australian suburb of Campbelltown on Saturday, July 14, Vasili Vergulis allegedly shot shot his wife Aleksandra Vergulis, 51, and daughter Daniela, 22, who were bringing food to to the accused. Skynews.com reported that, “Vergulis was taken to a police station and formally charged … with the murder of his wife … Police found Aleksandra Aleksandra Vergulis, 51, dead, while her daughter Daniela, 22, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she is in a stable condition.”

According to David Wu, Digital Reporter,

“A mother and daughter were conducting a welfare check on their husband and father before they were gunned down on the driveway of a house in broad daylight… bringing food and shopping to a family member they should have trusted most when they were allegedly shot over the weekend.”

According to the article, “husband and father Vasilis Vergulis allegedly barricaded himself inside the Elm Road property, as tactical officers surrounded the home during a four-hour long standoff with police … One neighbour revealed Ms. Vergulis and Daniela had frequently visited the husband and father, who lived separately to the pair, to perform welfare checks.”

“A bloodied paper Woolworths bag, which had a container inside, bags of raw meat, and a box of medication could be seen laying on the driveway,” Sky News reported, adding that a neighbor said that, “the alleged murderer was standing nearby and watched bystanders give his wife CPR before it is understood he ran back into the house.”

“Police arrived who negotiated Vergulis to come outside… Police suspect there were ‘multiple’ firearms in the property,” the article noted, and added that, “the husband and father will appear at Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.”

(Material from Skynews.com was used in this report)

