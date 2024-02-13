Most Greek University Students Don’t Graduate on Time: Some Never

Society

ATHENS – Besides the problem of “Eternal Students,” – those who stay for years or never graduate – only 20 percent of students complete their studies within four years, most taking almost six years to get their degree.

That was according to a report by the National Authority for Higher Education which also showed that Greece has the highest ratio of students per teacher, 33 points below the European average.

The report also noted that Greece has 25 institutions of higher education with 423 departments, 602 undergraduate programs, 1,258 postgraduate programs and 423 doctoral programs.

The student population seems to be one of the highest among European countries and the world, mostly because of those students who enroll, seldom or never go to class and aren’t required to meet minimum grade standards or be expelled.

A minority of students have occupied a number of schools and faculties in a protest against plans by the New Democracy government to allow private universities to operate in the country.

Greek universities are free and admission standards are so low that students can be admitted to some schools with failing grades, with occasional occupations of buildings preventing classes from being held.