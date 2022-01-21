Most COVID-19 Deaths Were Unvaccinated Patients, Greek Health Expert Says

Sciences

ATHENS – The number of new coronavirus infections in Greece is subsiding, member of the Health Ministry’s Covid committee Vana Papaevangelou said at a regular live briefing on Thursday.

There are 170,000 active infections, and the weekly new infections average has dropped to approximately 20,000 per day. A 40 pct of these fresh infections are people aged between 35 and 64 years of age, while a small rise in infections among the 60+ was registered this week. One in three Covid patients in hospitals is younger than 60.

Regular Covid hospital beds in the country are 63 pct occupied, while Covid beds in ICUs are 88 pct occupied, she noted.

Overall, the health expert said that an 80-85 pct of Covid patients in ICUs are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and so is an 80 pct of those who die of the disease and are aged below 60.

Papaevangelou stressed that a 93 pct of people who died of Covid-19 in Greece had either not been vaccinated or had not received a third dose of a vaccine.

Also speaking at the briefing, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga pointed out anew that third-dose booster shots help prevent hospitalization, heavy symptoms and death.

Health committee member Gkikas Magiorkinis noted that over the last week new infections dropped by 31 pct, but deaths went up by 24 pct. The number of patients in ICUs dropped by 5 pct, while hospitalizations dropped by 7 pct.