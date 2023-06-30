Mossad Says Kidnapping Iranian Prevented Cyprus Terror Attack

Society

NICOSIA – A terror attack planned on Cyprus was stopped, Israel’s Mossad said, when the intelligence agency kidnapped the alleged mastermind inside Iran in a daring mission that reads like a movie script.

“In a unique daring mission within Iranian territory, the Mossad was able to seize the mastermind of the terror cell, who then admitted [to the terror plot] in detail during his interrogation, which led to exposing and the taking apart of the Cyprus terror cell,” said a Mossad statement, reported The Jerusalem Post.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-748227

He was identified as Yusef Shahabazi Abbasalilu with a senior Mossad official not named telling the newspaper that, “We will get to every official who advances terror against Jews and Israelis anywhere in the world, including within Iranian territory.”

Abbasalilu got detailed instructions from senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and told his interrogators exactly how the plot was to be carried out and where to find all the related supplies and cell members, said the Mossad.

The information was passed on to Cypriot authorities who then arrested most of the cell’s other members and thwarted the planned attack in the summer at the height of the tourist season.

The newspaper and Cyprus’ Phile News earlier gave details in a report which said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps planned the attack, which was stopped in cooperation between Cyprus and Western partners, which named the US and Israel as among the likely partners.