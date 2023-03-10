x

March 10, 2023

Moroccan Film Honored in Athens to Be Screened at Out on Film Spring Fest

March 10, 2023
By The National Herald
The Blue Caftan
The poster for Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani’s award-winning film The Blue Caftan. Photo: Twitter

ATLANTA, GA – Out on Film and Atlanta Pride announced the lineup of films for the Out on Film Spring Fest which takes place April 3-6 at the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema in Atlanta, the Georgia Voice (GV) reported on March 9.

Among the films to be screened are several that have garnered attention and awards on the film festival circuit, including Lisa Cortes’ Little Richard: I Am Everything, Georgia Oakley’s Blue Jean, D. Smith’s Kokomo City, Eva Vitija’s Loving Highsmith, and Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani’s The Blue Caftan, which was honored at the Athens International Film Festival with the International Competition Audience Award and the Greek Film Critics Association Award, GV reported.

Touzani’s film was also honored at Cannes with the FIPRESCI Prize at Un Certain Regard and at the Chicago International Film Festival with Best Director, among other international awards.

The Blue Caftan tells the story of Halim who has been married to Mina for a long time. The couple runs a traditional caftan store in the medina (old town) of Salé, Morocco and has always lived with Halim’s secret – his homosexuality – about which he has learned to keep quiet. However, Mina’s illness and the arrival of a young apprentice upsets this balance. United in their love, each will help the other face their fears.

Out on Film Festival Director Jim Farmer told GV: “I am very happy that Out On Film can present a spring series of five exceptional films, as well as a well-received shorts program from our 2022 festival. This series celebrates filmmaking and filmmakers from around the world, and two of our documentaries celebrate Georgia and Atlanta subjects. Coming so soon after our record-setting 2022 film festival, I believe our audiences will be quite impressed with this special series.”

