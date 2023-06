Society

The weather is expected to remain unsettled in Greece on Sunday and Monday. (Photo by THANASIS KALLIARAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The weather is expected to remain unsettled in Greece on Sunday and Monday, with heavy rain and storms on the mainland, accompanied by hail and lightning in many parts of Greece.

According to the National Meteorological Service weather warning, the regions that will be chiefly affected will include Macedonia in northern Greece, Epirus, Thessaly, Central Greece (including Attica), Evia and the central and northeastern parts of the Peloponnese.