More Than 63 Million People Travel to NYC Annually: Avoiding Summer Crowds in the World’s Most Over-Visited Cities

Deluxe Holiday Homes analyzed multiple factors, including population and geographic area, to identify the most visited cities by square kilometer. While New York City received the highest number of tourists — more than 63 million — Paris earned the top spot, with roughly 351,000 visitors per square kilometer.

These findings provide helpful insight into what to expect at the world’s top travel locations this summer. As tourism rates continue to soar, travelers must be savvy when navigating the inescapable crowds flooding iconic global destinations.

The Dark Side of Tourism

One of the most prevalent discussion topics in the travel industry is over-tourism. Destinations like New York City and Paris suffer the consequences as tourists overtake city streets. Many places welcome tourism for economic incentives, but the potential harm of hosting too many people at once is undeniable.

According to CNN, Amsterdam, Athens, and Bali were the most susceptible locations to tourist overcrowding in 2023. These areas, among many others, are negatively impacted by high annual visitor numbers. National Geographic points out skyrocketing prices, disruptive crowds, and environmental damage as the primary threats of excessive tourism.

The United Nations World Tourism Agency expressed concerns about the global tourism industry’s continued growth. The organization projects that international travel will contribute to a 25% increase in CO2 emissions by 2030.

While many vacationers are eager to avoid crowds, the matter is more complex than simply not wanting to wait in line. Raising awareness about global travel’s social and environmental impact has never been more critical.

Tourists must consciously work to preserve natural and historical sites by reducing their impact on fragile environments. Using clever travel tips and tricks, visitors can responsibly enjoy the world’s top vacation spots without battling hordes of fellow travelers.

How To Avoid Crowds at Top Summer Destinations

Opt for Casual Eateries

This summer, skip the reservations at expensive resort restaurants in favor of casual, local eateries. Guests can savor a delicious, authentic meal and feel satisfied knowing they support local businesses.

The best poke in Kauai is found at roadside shacks, while New York’s most authentic slices of pizza are often at hole-in-the-wall slice shops where lines move quickly, and everyone leaves happy.

Venture off the Beaten Path

Pack a tote bag with daily essentials and explore locals-only attractions instead of trying to hit overrated tourist spots with inevitably large crowds.

In Rome, many flock to icons like the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain. Romewise suggests visiting lesser-known sites like the Church of Saint Ignatius and the Baths of Caracalla. Here, spectators can enjoy a more peaceful sightseeing experience with fewer tourists.

Begin Your Day Early

Starting daily activities bright and early can significantly reduce the crowds one must battle at top attractions. This tactic can prove especially useful in cities like New York, which welcome millions annually.

CityPASS says the optimal strategy is touring places like the Empire State Building right when they open. Being one of the first tourists for the day allows one to enjoy relative solitude without lengthy wait times.

Take Advantage of Early Access Opportunities

Many destinations offer citywide passes that grant line-free access to monuments. Those planning to visit numerous sights during their summer vacation can be first in the door by purchasing access passes.

Statista named the Louvre Museum and Musee d’Orsay among Paris’s most-visited attractions in 2022. These landmarks are essential to any trip to the City of Love, and a Paris Museum Pass can help voyagers skip crowds and queue lines.

“I don’t usually buy tourist cards, but in Paris, I did buy a Museum Card for the sole reason of getting into the Louvre without any queuing. And it worked,” Emese Maczko of Eco Lodges Anywhere explains. “We got there a little early and were inside in minutes.”

Book Private Tours

The Seattle Times cites pre-booking private tours as a top crowd-avoiding method. While a guided tour can be pricey, the opportunity to see famous attractions with a small group often justifies the cost.

Tour guides often enjoy special perks, such as access to private locations or the ability to plan off-hours visits. Popular booking services like Viator and GetYourGuide allow tourists to connect with local experts who provide an unforgettable travel experience.

Visit During the Week

Weekday travel is an easy way to avoid excessive summer crowds. Business Insider recommends visiting popular vacation spots like national parks on a weekday. There will be fewer tourists, and parking will be much easier to find.

Additionally, Skyscanner says airfare is cheapest on Tuesdays. With a midweek getaway, flyers can save money and maximize sightseeing time.

Opt For Alternative Lodging

Consider non-traditional lodging to reduce summer trip stress. USA Today suggests vacation rentals can distance visitors from tourist hordes. Many apartments and homes available to rent also have helpful amenities, like fully equipped kitchens and extra storage space.

One popular option, HomeExchange, allows members to swap homes with others worldwide. Staying in a home lets out-of-towners live like locals, guaranteeing a more authentic trip. Home-swapping programs also reduce overtourism, as HomeExchange reports that 34% of its members travel more during the off-season.

