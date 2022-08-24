x

August 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

More Than 25,000 Migrants Have Attempted to Cross Greek Border in August, Theodorikakos Says

August 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗΣ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΟΠΑΔΙΚΗ ΒΙΑ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Minister of Citizen Protection, Takis Theodorikakos. (Photo by Eurokinssi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – More than 25,000 migrants have so far attempted to illegally cross the Greek border in August, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos noted on a morning television programme on ANT-1 on Wednesday, accusing Turkey of a “systematic, methodical and complex instrumentalisation” of migration that posed an unconventional threat to the integrity and security of Greece.

Commenting on Tuesday’s KYSEA national security council meeting, which decided to extend the Evros border fence, Theodorikakos noted that large numbers of mainly Syrian nationals were making organised attempts and using various tricks to come to Greece because the Turkish side was presenting them with a choice to either continue on to Greece or return to Syria.

Theodorikakos asserted that many of the calls for rescue made by migrants from islets in the Evros River were not genuine, given that water levels in the river were very low during the summer: “In many places, for tens of kilometres, it is very low, not even half a metre. One can easily cross and reach the islets that are usually in the middle of the Evros River. They go there, claim they are in danger and try to get European authorities to make decisions, usually the European Court of Human Rights, for a search-and-rescue to take place. These people are not in real danger, their lives are not in any danger. They are left there by organised interests and then call for the Hellenic Police to pick them up. I will therefore repeat in a categoric way: the Hellenic Police will not become a boatman for traffickers of false hopes for irregular migrants.”

The minister said that the process for construction of the extension of the border fence will get underway immediately, without the slightest delay as experience with the existing fence had proved that the artificial barrier greatly simplified the guarding of the border. He said this would be extended along the entire length of the Evros river, though this would happen gradually and in stages.

He also announced plans to add an additional 250 border guards during the winter and to upgrade the equipment for monitoring the river.

RELATED

Politics
Ambassador Demiris Confirmed as New Chief of Greek Intelligence Service

ATHENS - Ambassador Themistocles Demiris was confirmed as new chief of the National Intelligence Service by the Greek Parliament's Special Permanent Committee on Institutions and Transparency at a closed-door hearing on Wednesday.

Politics
PM Mitsotakis Meets with John Sarbanes
Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan Vows Continued Support for Palestinians

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Asylum Seekers Caught in Political Battle in NYC, Washington

NEW YORK — Weary of Venezuela's autocratic government and the pittance he earned in the military, Dario Maldonado deserted and fled with his family to neighboring Colombia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings