January 6, 2022

Society

More Than 2,000 Greek Cops Infected by COVID, Force Intact

January 6, 2022
By The National Herald
Policemen gather around their injured colleague after an attack by protesters during clashes in Athens, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai)
Policemen gather around their injured colleague after an attack by protesters during clashes in Athens, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai)

ATHENS – Although more than 2,000 officers in Greece’s force have tested positive for COVID-19, it hasn’t depleted the ranks or affected public security and its ability to operate, authorities said.

Earlier reports said that a majority of the force is unvaccinated and not being required by the New Democracy government to be inoculated despite officres coming into frequent contact with the public and enforcing health restrictions.

With the highly-contagious Omicron Variant now making up 90 percent of record numbers of cases, hospitalizations, patients on ventilators in public hospital Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and deaths, there was worry that it could create worker shortages, including among the police.

But Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos said there are still more than enough police to carry on duties although he didn’t say if those infected were quarantined, for how long or if there’s anxiety it will spread further.

“There is absolutely no issue in the operational capacity of the Hellenic Police, and especially the services that concern the safety of citizens …the number of policemen currently hospitalized are 20 from a total force of 56,500,” also said Theodorikakos.

The statement comes after reports by Kathimerini that police departments are being strained by police officers being off duty due to the Coronavirus and as the government is requiring all departments to draw up contingency plans.

 

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

