More Luxury Residences Planned for Athens’ Ellinikon Seaside Site

ATHENS – The 8-billion euro ($8.44 billion) development of the abandoned Ellinikon International Airport on the Greek capital’s coast – which was supposed to be only a park – is tilting further toward being a luxury destination.

The Greek company Lamda Development that’s turning the 1531-acre site into a commercial hub of high-end retail stores, 5-Star hotels, a marina for yachts and 25-story residential tower for the wealthy is adding more luxury residences.

There will be four more residential projects on the land that’s prime real estate on the so-called Athens Riviera where governments – in violation of the Constitution – have leased public beaches to private businesses and resorts, cutting off access.

Work on the new projects will take three years and adding 1,194 additional luxury residences with an average selling price of 7,630 euros ($8,052) per square meter (10.76 square feet) or 980,000 euros ($1,034,260) per unit.

The company expects to lease 1.17 billion euros ($1.23 billion) from their sale along with 1.27 billion euros ($1.34 billion) for the high-rise Marina Tower that will be along the waterfront, raking in 2.44 billion euros ($2.53 billion.)

The site has been dormant since the airport closed in 2001 and plans to make it Europe’s biggest urban park at twice the size of New York’s Central Park were changed to commercial development during Greece’s economic crisis.

It was stymied for 4 ½ years (2015-19) by the former ruling anti-business then Radical Left SYRIZA which had a hard-core element opposed to foreign investors and development although the project is expected to create 75,000 jobs.

The disused runways, terminals and former Olympic venues will eventually house shopping malls, hotels and residences under a 99-year lease with the state, giving the Greek company a bonanza.

A contract approved in 2021 by the Parliament controlled by the New Democracy government that kickstarted the project Lamda lease and ownership rights over part of the former airport.

It’s anticipated the development will bring Greece some 14 billion euros ($14.77 billion) but over 25 years when it opens, the first phase is expected in 2025, or about 560 million euros ($591 billion) annually.

The US company Hard Rock will also operate a casino there that’s expected to be a magnet for gamblers and bring in more money for state coffers as Greece has been accelerating an economic recovery as COVID wanes.

The 25-story tower will be the tallest green beachfront high-rise building in the Mediterranean and the added residences are being designed by noted architectural firms from Greece and other countries, said Design Boom.

The Ellinikon as it’s being called is aimed at becoming a pioneering example of integrated and sustainable living and will combine residential spaces, shopping, workplaces, leisure, entertainment, and cultural activities, all centered around a sprawling two million square-meter park.

Along the waterfront, an undulating Riviera Galleria will take shape with architecture by Japan’s Kengo Kuma and Associates to be a premium destination for luxury retail, dining, and leisure overlooking a marina.

The developers have announced that Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) – a New York based company of a Danish architect – will develop Little Athens.

The site said that will be a residential neighborhood of more than 1,000 high- and low-rise luxury homes with stepping forms, and will be infused with gardened courtyards.

The Beijing-based architects at Aedas have designed a sprawling Commercial Hub, which will become the largest retail, entertainment and business complex in Greece — and one of the biggest in Southern Europe — spanning over 185,000 square meters (1,991,000 square feet.)

This area will be divided between workspaces, a retail park, a mixed-use tower, and what will become the largest shopping mall in Greece. The developers envision this hybrid model to stand as the “shopping center of the future,” the reporte said.

Other areas include a strip of Cove Residences behind a row of waterfront Cove Villas for the rich, called The Residences, designed by two prominent Greek architects ISV Architects and Bobotis+Bobotis.

That will have 115 luxury apartments and duplexes, complete with landscaped gardens and courtyards, rooftop terraces, and private swimming pools for the ground floor units and penthouses.

The Villas will be more limited in number, only 28 plots and even more expensive, designed by a a selection of world-renowned architects — including SAOTA, Oppenheim Architecture, and Tombazis & Associates Architects, supervised by Foster and Partners, which is overseeing the tower.

A Mandarin Oriental Athens will introduce a landmark coastal hotel with an exclusive Luxury Resort together with Branded Residences, for a total of 200 rooms designed for those who can afford it, no affordable housing.