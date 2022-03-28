More Greece Soccer Violence, Six Arrested for Attacking Player

Greece

THESSALONIKI – Despite vows by the New Democracy government to crack down on soccer-related violence after a 19-year-old Thessaloniki student was killed in an attack over rivalries, it has continued in the country.

Six soccer fans, aged 22-42, were arrested and charged with assault over an attack against a soccer player in Kilkis, in northern Greece after a lower league game between Apollon Pefkodasous and Makedonikos Grivas.

The 36-year-old victim told the police he was set up and physically attacked by a group of 10 men outside his home in the town of Polykastro, said Kathimerini, and take to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear, the report said, adding that a 26-year-0ld suspect filed a suit against the player for causing bodily harm and also treated at the hospital, but it wasn’t clarified.

The government said it would go after soccer club headquarters reportedly being used by hooligans to play attacks against rival fans, with violence also common in the stands during games and fans allowed to bring in weapons.

There’s potential for more trouble as COVID-19 health measures are being eased and will see full stadiums with no restrictions anymore on the number of fans attending although they’re allegedly required to wear masks, be vaccinated or have a COVID recovery certificate.