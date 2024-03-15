More Flights from the US to Greece and Thessaloniki, Says US Ambassador Tsunis

Society

ATHENS – The need for more flights from the United States to all of Greece and in particular Thessaloniki, emphasized the US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis speaking at the conference “Greece Talks_Thessalonika: Thessaly on the tourist map”, organized by Travel.gr in collaboration with Protothema.gr at the Megaro Mousikis.

Regarding the initiatives that exist to increase the air connections between the US and Greece, Tsunis clarified that “We are pressing on this, not only to increase them, but to bring them to Thessaloniki as well”. He stressed that United would be the most likely candidate airline to do so, due to the connectivity that is necessary, that is, people coming from the United States, going to Thessaloniki and then able to travel to the Balkans. Tsunis stressed that there are no flights from Miami, Texas, Seattle, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the second largest market in the US, Los Angeles.

He stressed that continuous investments should be made in airports and further mentioned the prospect of strengthening the cruise industry.

The US ambassador also noted that while Americans have discovered Greece as one of the most popular destinations in the world, it is recognized the need to diversify the way they see tourism in Greece. He also stressed the need to spark the tourist season and expand the tourism product, with investments in infrastructure such as golf courses.

The US ambassador declared himself a fan of Thessaloniki. He noted that hosting in Thessaloniki next summer of EuroPride represents a global opportunity to shine the city and to show that its people are open and kind. .