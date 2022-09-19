More Direct Flights, American Tourists Back, Pour into Greece

Tourism

NEW YORK – The addition of more direct flights from the United States saw American tourists, including the valued Diaspora, return to Greece in huge numbers so far in 2022 and spending big.

The flights go to the international airports in Athens and the second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki, whose popularity has risen as well, offering a more cosmopolitan and diverse experience than the capital.

The American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) for the region of Greece said the flights were the driving force in bringing the tourists, which Greek officials earlier said could reach at least 500,000 during the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greek chapter of ASTA was awarded for the second year as the fastest growing internationally as the country’s lure seems even more irresistible with people crazy to travel again after being limited for more than two years.

The agreement reached with US airlines for 63 direct flights per week from the US Athens’ international airport resulted in many “high-spenders” visiting the country, said Kathimerini.

Statistics showed that the average American’s travel budget was $2,000 per person per week, of which 25 percent was spent on accommodations and 15 percent on food, bringing a big boost to the Greek economy.

“Greece is among the distinguished destinations of ASTA, especially for this year,” said Leonidas Babanis, the ASTA President for the Greece-Cyprus region of the impressive results.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the increase in wealthy visitors favored by the government and trying to lure people year round, including Americans, has proved to be a successful strategy.