x

September 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Tourism

More Direct Flights, American Tourists Back, Pour into Greece

September 19, 2022
By The National Herald
Delta No Fly List
Delta Air Lines plane leaves the gate, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

NEW YORK – The addition of more direct flights from the United States saw American tourists, including the valued Diaspora, return to Greece in huge numbers so far in 2022 and spending big.

The flights go to the international airports in Athens and the second-largest city and port of Thessaloniki, whose popularity has risen as well, offering a more cosmopolitan and diverse experience than the capital.

The American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA) for the region of Greece said the flights were the driving force in bringing the tourists, which Greek officials earlier said could reach at least 500,000 during the waning COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greek chapter of ASTA was awarded for the second year as the fastest growing internationally as the country’s lure seems even more irresistible with people crazy to travel again after being limited for more than two years.

The agreement reached with US airlines for 63 direct flights per week from the US Athens’  international airport resulted in many “high-spenders” visiting the country, said Kathimerini.

Statistics showed that the average American’s travel budget was $2,000 per person per week, of which 25 percent was spent on accommodations and 15 percent on food, bringing a big boost to the Greek economy.

“Greece is among the distinguished destinations of ASTA, especially for this year,” said Leonidas Babanis, the ASTA President for the Greece-Cyprus region of the impressive results.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said the increase in wealthy visitors favored by the government and trying to lure people year round, including Americans, has proved to be a successful strategy.

RELATED

Tourism
GNTO Supports Sports Tourism in Greece

ATHENS - Five, high-level international sports tourism events will take place in the coming days on the islands of Santorini, Corfu, Sifnos and Mykonos and the town of Nafpaktos, under the auspices of the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO).

Tourism
New Orlando Terminal Is $2.8 Billion Bet on Florida Tourism
Tourism
How a Small Wisconsin Town Became Home to 4 Dharmic Temples

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Water Βegins Receding in Pakistan’s Worst Flood-Hit South

Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings