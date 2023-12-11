More Books to Give as Gifts This Holiday Season

Literature

In the Garden of the Righteous: The Heroes who Risked Their Lives to Save Jews during the Holocaust by Richard Hurowitz. (Photo: Amazon)

Books are always great gift options as there is something for every reader to enjoy. Consider the following books for those on your list this holiday season.

For historical fiction fans, Yesteryear by Stephen G. Eoannou is based on the true story of Fran Striker, a struggling radio play scriptwriter who would eventually create The Lone Ranger— and sell the rights for $10. Set in Buffalo, NY, during the early 1930s, Yesteryear explores the events and magical influences that led to the show’s debut. Populated by characters who lived during that time— former lightweight boxing champion Jimmy Slattery, radio actor John L. Barrett, mafioso Stefano Magaddino, and president-elect Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the book is written in the same spirit as W.P. Kinsella’s Shoeless Joe, Bernard Malamud’s The Natural, and Daniel Wallace’s Big Fish. Yesteryear’s publication coincided with the 90th anniversary of The Lone Ranger’s radio debut on WEBR in Buffalo.

For fans of memoir, Taxi to America: A Greek Orphan’s Adoption Journey by Stella Nahatis recounts her remarkable story, beginning in Thessaloniki with a fateful taxi ride along with her sister Nitsa. At age 11, she arrives in the United States as an orphan, adopted by a Greek couple who had immigrated to Boston.

For those interested in history, In the Garden of the Righteous: The Heroes who Risked Their Lives to Save Jews during the Holocaust by Richard Hurowitz highlights some of the remarkable heroes of World War II. Geared towards the general reader, In the Garden of the Righteous showcases the inspiring stories of people who stood up for what was right in the darkest days of the war. The book includes a chapter titled On the Glory of Athens, and shares the stories of Archbishop Damaskinos, Angelos Evert, and Princess Alice of Greece and Denmark, among the heroes who saved lives.

For those interested in mythology, Women of Myth: From Deer Woman and Mami Wata to Amaterasu and Athena, Your Guide to the Amazing and Diverse Women from World Mythology by Jenny Williamson and Genn McMenemy, illustrated by Sara Richard, highlights the multifaceted women from mythology and folklore in a collection of stories profiling powerful goddesses, mighty queens, and legendary creatures.

Featuring 50 fascinating stories of powerful female figures from mythologies across the globe, the charming and informative book showcases heroines, deities, leaders, and mythical creatures, and explores these figures of myth who have shaped culture with the stories of their power, wisdom, compassion, and cunning.

Among the characters included are, of course, Athena who is mentioned in the book’s subtitle, the ancient Greek goddess of wisdom, battle strategy, crafts, artisans, and heroes; Atalanta, the Greek heroine who hunted the Calydonian Boar and joined the Argonauts; Sky-Woman, the first woman in Iroquois myth who fell through a hole in the sky and into our world; Pele, the Hawaiian volcano goddess; Clídna, Queen of the Banshees in Irish legend; La Llorona, the ghostly, wailing woman of Mexican folklore; and Medusa, the misunderstood “monster” of Greek mythology.

All the books mentioned above are available online.