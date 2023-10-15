More Americans Fleeing Israel-Hamas War Arriving in Greece, Refuge

Society

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fired a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

ATHENS – The Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, which brought a retaliation and likely coming invasion into the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip has seen Americans leaving in droves, many coming to Greece.

The first U.S. flight evacuating American citizens out of Israel arrived in Athens on Oct. 13, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller on X, coming on a chartered flight with more coming.

“While many U.S. citizens are departing Israel on commercial transportation, the State Department is chartering flights to provide additional options and capacity,” Miller wrote.

“Our first flight carrying U.S. citizens and their immediate family members from Israel is wheels down in Athens,” he said of the first arrivals, Americans not wanting to be caught up in war and Hamas firing rockets into Israel.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/first-chartered-flights-lands-greece-evacuated-us-citizens-israel

“A big thank you to everyone involved in making this possible. Our work continues,” he added. White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby first announced the news of charter flights for American citizens in Israel.

He said that the U.S. government is “acutely aware” of the limited availability on commercial flights out of Israel and U.S. citizens who may want to depart.

“The President has asked his team to ensure that we are assisting U.S. citizens who do want to leave Israel and providing them with a safe means of doing that,” he said as worries grew about an all-out conflict.

Kirby also said that the U.S. government is “exploring other options” by “land and by sea,” to expedite the evacuations in case the war further spills over into Israel beyond rockets.

“They’re still working through some of the details of that, to assist U.S. citizens and their immediate family members who have, for whatever reason, not been able to provide commercial transit out of the country,” Kirby added.

“And I would add that we’re also exploring other options to expand the capacity of doing this, including exploring whether it’s possible to help Americans leave by land and by sea,” also added Fox News.

Kirby made the announcement of the evacuation flights after saying that 27 Americans were confirmed killed – it rose to 29 – and that 14 remain unaccounted for, Hamas having taken hostages.

“Sadly, five more families have now gotten the worst possible news that any family can conceive of getting. And we’re going to stay in touch with them as appropriate,” Kirby said.

“Same goes for those family members of those who are unaccounted for and by unaccounted for, we mean that. We don’t know where they are. They don’t know where they are,” he said, making rescue unlikely.

The Brigham Young University Jerusalem Center in Israel also began taking students out, moving them to Greece as well, relocating its program there. “In addition to the 93 students and faculty, faculty families and service couples will also relocate to Greece,” the university said, reported Deseret News.

https://www.deseret.com/faith/2023/10/13/23915696/as-war-continues-byu-jerusalem-center-students-and-faculty-leave-for-greece

Students had sheltered and studied in place on the center’s campus during the first week of the war. Field trips were canceled and students moved to the center’s shelters at least once after sirens sounded in Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Center, which sits on Mount Scopus in East Jerusalem, will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2024, but it wasn’t said if it would return to Israel depending on what happens in the war, uncertain how long it will last.

“These kinds of flare ups have occurred in the past,” the center’s first security update noted. “The Center has never been threatened by any of them. Even if missiles are fired toward Jerusalem, the militants would be targeting government buildings in West Jerusalem. East Jerusalem, where the Center is located, has never been targeted,” the statement said.

The center is operated by Brigham Young University, which is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its largest function is hosting students who study scripture and history and visit sites throughout the region. The center also hosts concerts and other events.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory, urging Americans to reconsider travel to Israel as well as the Palestinian territory of the West Bank because of potential terrorist attacks, CBS reported.