November 17, 2023

More American Students Now Choosing Greece for University Studies

November 17, 2023
By The National Herald
National Kapodistrian University of Athens
National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. (Photo by Armineaghayan, via Wikimedia Commons)

ATHENS – While Greece’s state universities fare poorly in world rankings, an outreach to gain foreign students using English language courses is seeing more Americans coming for studies.

That was shown in the Open Doors 2023 survey published annually by the Institute of International Education (IIE) that showed Greece is now the 8th top study abroad destination for students from the United States.

There were 4,484 U.S. students studying in Greece for the 2021-22 academic year, Greece rising from 9th in 2022 and 17th in 2018 as appealing to American students, also offering them an international experience and Greek lifestyle.

“I was so pleased to see this year’s data and to see that our outstanding collaboration with the Greek government and its universities is yielding such impressive results,” said U.S. Ambassador George Tsunis.

“These are real, tangible results that have positive implications for our young people, for our economies, and for our bilateral relationship.  We have reached new heights, and I know that together we can reach even higher,” he said.

More Greek students are choosing the US to go to college, with 2,539 at American schools for 2022-23, an increase of 5.5 percent over the previous year, with 1,141 in graduate programs.

Education and Religions Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis talked about the trend at a conference in the ministry with the focus on further internationalizing Greece’s university studies although Greece prohibits most private schools.

“This is only the beginning,” said Pierrakis, adding that the institutional framework for the internationalization of Greek universities was in place there are plans to establish more joint degrees, more research programs and end the state monopoly concerning Greek state universities.

But some 60,000 Greek students study abroad, especially in the United States and United Kingdom, which have most of the world’s top universities who wouldn’t be allowed branches in Greece.

U.S News & World Report rankings of the world’s best universities show that the top school in Greece – the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is only 250th – with professors being civil servants and students often rebelling.

The Greek constitution requires that higher education be entirely public, and Article 16 states that the “formation of universities by private individuals is forbidden,” and the only of 27 European Union member states to do so.

“Despite its traditions of classical education and Aristotle’s dictum that “state education is not worthy of free citizens,” the modern Greek educational system is highly centralized, with all decisions made by the Ministry of National Education and Religious Affairs,” said the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C.

“The implementation of these decisions is strictly monitored by an Athens bureaucracy, leaving little space for innovation,” said the Conservative center that’s been ranked among the top 10 think tanks in the world.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) has conducted an annual statistical survey of international educational exchange activity into and out of the United States since 1948.

The results of the survey have been published annually as the Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange since 1955. The Open Doors project is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and supported in its implementation by IIE

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

