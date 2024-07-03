Moonlight on the Midway’ Clergy-Laity Congress Welcome Dinner

Church

SAN DIEGO – Clergy-Laity Congress, participants gathered for a delighting welcoming event, ‘Moonlight on the Midway. The gathering on the USS Midway, the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century, was for the participants of both the Clergy-Laity Congress and the National Philoptochos Convention of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. The event featured a delicious buffet dinner, entertainment from the Sweethearts of Swing vocal trio, a chance to try out a flight simulator. It was also an opportunity to write personal notes of gratitude and encouragement to those serving in the armed forces, which will be distributed to active-duty soldiers stationed across the globe, serving as powerful reminders of the unwavering support and gratitude from their fellow citizens back home.

The aircraft carrier was named after the climactic Battle of Midway of June 1942. While it was built in only 17 months, it missed World War II by one week when commissioned on Sept. 10, 1945. Midway was the first in a three-ship class of large carriers that featured an armored flight deck and a powerful air group of 120 planes. On April 11, 1992, the Midway was decommissioned in San Diego and remained in the inactive ship fleet in Bremerton, WA until 2003, when it was donated to the San Diego Aircraft Carrier Museum organization. It opened as the USS Midway Museum in June 2004.

“Admiration for those who serve knows no limitation of background, or any political allegiance. We honor our servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line for the rest of us…For, my friends, it is sacrifice that makes us true Christians… it is sacrifice – sometimes the ultimate and most costly sacrifice laid on the altar of freedom, as President Lincoln said – to which the courageous souls of our military are called” Archbishop Elpidophoros said.

“I am deeply and truly moved,” he continued, “that our Welcome Dinner – in this hallowed place – should be a reminder for all of us, that to seek our Oneness in Christ, we must be like these heroes, and offer our own sacrifices of patience, of compassion, of forgiveness, and ultimately of love.”