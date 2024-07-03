x

July 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Church

Moonlight on the Midway’ Clergy-Laity Congress Welcome Dinner

July 3, 2024
By The National Herald
deipno-ploio
From the dinner of the delegates of 47th Clergy Laity Congress on the Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego. Photos GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

SAN DIEGO – Clergy-Laity Congress, participants gathered for a delighting welcoming event, ‘Moonlight on the Midway. The gathering on the USS Midway, the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century, was for the participants of both the Clergy-Laity Congress and the National Philoptochos Convention of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. The event featured a delicious buffet dinner, entertainment from the Sweethearts of Swing vocal trio, a chance to try out a flight simulator. It was also an opportunity to write personal notes of gratitude and encouragement to those serving in the armed forces, which will be distributed to active-duty soldiers stationed across the globe, serving as powerful reminders of the unwavering support and gratitude from their fellow citizens back home.

The aircraft carrier was named after the climactic Battle of Midway of June 1942. While it was built in only 17 months, it missed World War II by one week when commissioned on Sept. 10, 1945. Midway was the first in a three-ship class of large carriers that featured an armored flight deck and a powerful air group of 120 planes. On April 11, 1992, the Midway was decommissioned in San Diego and remained in the inactive ship fleet in Bremerton, WA until 2003, when it was donated to the San Diego Aircraft Carrier Museum organization. It opened as the USS Midway Museum in June 2004.

Archbishop Elpidophoros in an aircraft on the Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego. Photos GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

“Admiration for those who serve knows no limitation of background, or any political allegiance. We honor our servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line for the rest of us…For, my friends, it is sacrifice that makes us true Christians… it is sacrifice – sometimes the ultimate and most costly sacrifice laid on the altar of freedom, as President Lincoln said – to which the courageous souls of our military are called” Archbishop Elpidophoros said.

“I am deeply and truly moved,” he continued, “that our Welcome Dinner – in this hallowed place – should be a reminder for all of us, that to seek our Oneness in Christ, we must be like these heroes, and offer our own sacrifices of patience, of compassion, of forgiveness, and ultimately of love.”

RELATED

Culture
Venus in Fur’ by David Ives at Theatre Of The No in Athens through Aug. 5

ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.

General News
Philoptochos Society Hosts Agape Awards Breakfast
General News
Blessing of the Water and Keynote by Elpidophoros Opens the 47th Clergy-Laity Congress

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Hurricane Beryl Rips Through Open Waters after Devastating the Southeast Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.

ATHENS, Greece  — Greece's governing center-right party on Wednesday booted out a lawmaker and former minister who allegedly manhandled an airport worker who wouldn't let him board a domestic flight he'd turned up late for.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate, with another day of extreme heat expected.

JERUSALEM  — Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades, a settlement tracking group said Wednesday, a move that is likely to worsen already soaring tensions linked to the war in Gaza.

ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.