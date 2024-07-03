Moonlight on the Midway’ Clergy-Laity Congress Welcome Dinner

From the dinner of the delegates of 47th Clergy Laity Congress on the Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego. Photos GOA/Dimitrios Panagos
SAN DIEGO – Clergy-Laity Congress, participants gathered for a delighting welcoming event, ‘Moonlight on the Midway. The gathering on the USS Midway, the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century, was for the participants of both the Clergy-Laity Congress and the National Philoptochos Convention of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. The event featured a delicious buffet dinner, entertainment from the Sweethearts of Swing vocal trio, a chance to try out a flight simulator. It was also an opportunity to write personal notes of gratitude and encouragement to those serving in the armed forces, which will be distributed to active-duty soldiers stationed across the globe, serving as powerful reminders of the unwavering support and gratitude from their fellow citizens back home.
The aircraft carrier was named after the climactic Battle of Midway of June 1942. While it was built in only 17 months, it missed World War II by one week when commissioned on Sept. 10, 1945. Midway was the first in a three-ship class of large carriers that featured an armored flight deck and a powerful air group of 120 planes. On April 11, 1992, the Midway was decommissioned in San Diego and remained in the inactive ship fleet in Bremerton, WA until 2003, when it was donated to the San Diego Aircraft Carrier Museum organization. It opened as the USS Midway Museum in June 2004.
“Admiration for those who serve knows no limitation of background, or any political allegiance. We honor our servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line for the rest of us…For, my friends, it is sacrifice that makes us true Christians… it is sacrifice – sometimes the ultimate and most costly sacrifice laid on the altar of freedom, as President Lincoln said – to which the courageous souls of our military are called” Archbishop Elpidophoros said.
“I am deeply and truly moved,” he continued, “that our Welcome Dinner – in this hallowed place – should be a reminder for all of us, that to seek our Oneness in Christ, we must be like these heroes, and offer our own sacrifices of patience, of compassion, of forgiveness, and ultimately of love.”
ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's governing center-right party on Wednesday booted out a lawmaker and former minister who allegedly manhandled an airport worker who wouldn't let him board a domestic flight he'd turned up late for.
OROVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate, with another day of extreme heat expected.
JERUSALEM — Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades, a settlement tracking group said Wednesday, a move that is likely to worsen already soaring tensions linked to the war in Gaza.
ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In