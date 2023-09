Society

Mt. Athos, the unique Monastic Community of the entire world. (Photo: Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in America, File)

THESSALONIKI – A Romanian monk, 35, who was visiting the male monastic community of Mt. Athos, was detained after being charged with beating up a Byelarussian fellow monk, 53, on Sunday.

The visiting monk, who said he lived in a monastery in the Karditsa area, will be tried in the three-member misdemeanor court of Thessaloniki on Tuesday. He was not released after he was charged with grievous bodily harm.

The incident took place at the Hilandar Monastery of the monastic region after the two men, who have allegedly known each other for years, became drunk and argued about dogmatic issues, according to the files. The older monk is hospitalized at the Ippokratio Hospital of Thessaloniki.