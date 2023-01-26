x

January 26, 2023

Monica Bellucci Visits the Consulate General of Greece in New York

January 26, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
Monica Bellucci at Consulate NYC IMG_0996
Left to right: Monica Bellucci, Tom Volf, Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou, and Dimitris Petridis. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – Glamorous Italian actress Monica Bellucci visited the Consulate General of Greece in New York for a reception at the consular residence on January 26, ahead of her performance in the play Maria Callas: Letters and Memoirs, on Friday, January 27, 8 PM, at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan.

The director of the show, Tom Volf, also attended the event as the popular actress charmed the attendees with her simplicity and kindness, as well as for the warmth with which she approached the role of Maria Callas, as the project’s run is now coming to an end.

Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou, warmly thanked Bellucci for her presence, noting the quality of her performance and the way in which she captures the legendary Callas.
“If I may use a line I read from an expert, that the incredibly brilliant actress Monica Bellucci embodies the incredibly brilliant soprano Maria Callas. I would like to thank Monica Bellucci and Tom Volf. It’s the year of Maria Callas and that’s what we should focus on, because she was such a fantastic personality and a great soprano, I think the best of all time,” said Konstantinou.

Monica Bellucci visited the Consulate General of Greece in New York ahead of her performance on stage as Maria Callas. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)

Volf noted that it is “very significant to be at the Consulate General of Greece in New York to honor a Greek-American, like Maria Callas.”

Bellucci referred to her interest in Callas’ personality, but also the way in which she rose to the top and left her mark, which remains indelible even today.

“It was something that moved me deeply. Now we are here and I hope you enjoy the show on January 27. What touched me most about Maria Callas was this duality between the diva and a simple-hearted woman. A woman who died of grief and a broken heart. We are here for her,” Bellucci said.

Afterwards, the popular actress spoke to and took photos with the attendees, while she also received a bouquet as a commemorative gift from businessman Dimitris Petridis.

Also present were, among others, Consul of Greece in New York Dimitris Papageorgiou, Consul General of Italy Fabrizio De Michele, Greek singers Mario Frangoulis and George Perris, Consulate Cultural Attache and Public Relations Officer Evelyn Kanellea, Nancy Papaioannou, musician Pericles Kanaris, Stelios Taketzis, Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) Director Markos Drakotos, and HACC Executive Director Alexandra Mitsakis.

Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Konstantinou, Monica Bellucci, Consul General of Italy Fabrizio De Michele, Tom Volf, and Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou at the reception in honor of the Italian actress. (Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos)

