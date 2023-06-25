Money Dreams Made Greece’s Youth Tilt Hard Right Toward Mitsotakis

Politics

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, leader of center-right New Democracy party poses for the media with his daughter Dafni Mitsotakis, left, and son Konstantinos Mitsotakis at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

NEW YORK – With former Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expected to romp to a huge victory in the June 25 second round of elections, his seeming political invincibility is being propelled by young voters as well.

That was a sector that was seen in the pocket of the major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance led by former premier Alexis Tsipras, who was a firebrand in his university days, his image as a rebel dispelled when he accepted austerity measures in return for a bailout while ruling from 2015-19.

He was crushed in snap polls four years earlier and thrashed by nearly 21 points in the May 21 first ballot that saw Mitsotakis win big but without enough of the vote to gain a parliamentary majority, pushing him to try for a mandate.

In a review, The New York Times pointed out the oddity of the young voting for the Conservatives and that it was for the same reason that give Mitsotakis the first round win despite criticism of stifling media freedom, refugees pushbacks, a surveillance scandal and a train wreck that killed 57 people.

Money. That’s what they want, including the young, with Mitsotakis credited for speeding an economic recovery after lifting COVID-19 health measures in 2022 to lure foreign investors and bring in the euros.

“Money is important — you can’t live without money,” said Mara Katsitou, 22, a student who grew up during the 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis and hopes to own a pharmacy. “There’s nothing that matters to someone more than the economy,” she said.

That’s why she said she’s voting for the 55-year-old Mitsotakis, who is as unhip as it can get among Greece’s young, coming from a capitalists, Ivy League wealthy family background, more comfortable in a suit than a T-shirt.

Katsitou said he’s more likely than Tsipras to give her the chance to secure the future she wants, Tsipras’ allure to the young wearing off fast after he rejected a referendum he called asking voters to oppose austerity – then imposed it.

About a third of young voters like her feel the same, polls indicate, the paper said, and while not a majority of them, far more than could be expected for a party seen as being elitist and out of touch with them and the common people.

And many of the young, said the report, don’t even want to think about the desperate years of deprivation of which Tsipras reminds them, a time when half of them couldn’t find work and scores of thousands fled to other countries.

The radicals, it was said, have become pragmatists in search of money and as Mitsotakis said he would, if returned to power, move to hike wages after twice raising the minimum wage, which SYRIZA couldn’t under austerity rules.

“Mitsotakis’s government has spurred growth at twice the Eurozone average by cutting taxes and debt, and by increasing digitization, minimum wages and pensions. Big multinational corporations are investing in the country. Tourism is skyrocketing,” the report said.

The economy grew nearly 6 percent in 2022 and will continue in 2023 although at a slower rate, and the cafes and restaurants and streets are full of people, excitement and hope, which Mitsotakis seemed to convince people he brought.

“We still have a deep sort of legacy of 10 years of a crisis,” Mitsotakis told the paper. “Not many people appreciated how painful the crisis was — we lost 25 percent of our” Gross Domestic Product.

The report said he has increased support among voters aged 17-24 by 3 percent, to 33 percent, and while not astounding showed some were shifting toward wanting stability over being rebellious.

Support for Tspiras fell from 38 to 24 percent, showing the disenchantment over his backtracking on promises, no longer seen as the standard bearer for the left and idealism, those values fading.

“Not all young voters, of course, are behind Mr. Mitsotakis. Many complain that the prosperity that is supposed to kick-start their lives is making things so costly that they cannot move out of their homes,” the report noted.

Tsipras tried but failed to use that to his advantage, speaking in the western port city of Patra, the country’s third-largest, saying that, “We’ll fight so that hope for justice and prosperity for all is not lost in this country, for a fair society and prosperity for everyone.” But prosperity is what most Greeks think Mitsotakis brings.