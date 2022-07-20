Molecular Tests against COVID-19 to Locate Possible Mutation at Five Greek Airports

Sciences

FILE- A medical staff conducts a test for the new coronavirus on a passenger who arrived from Doha, Qatar to the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Monday, June 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – The 6th Health district will collect samples to conduct PCR tests for COVID-19 at the airports of Epirus, Western Greece , the Peloponnese and of the Ionian islands in order to locate possible new mutations as part of a research study.

According to an announcement, the 6th Health district in cooperation with the Molecular Diagnosis of Infectious Factors Laboratory of the Medical School of the University of Patras and the National Public Health Organisation assumed the intiative and proceeded with the collection of samples at the airports that have international flights, namely the airports of Corfu, Zakynthos, Araxos and Ioannina.