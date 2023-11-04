x

November 4, 2023

Moe Sabarna’s Greek Mom Taught Him Well: Eat Greek and More, in Ohio

November 4, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi staff, file)
Gyros souvlaki. (Photo by Eurokinissi staff, file)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Listen to any Greek restaurant owner and they’ll likely tell you they’re not as good a cook as their mom, who probably taught them all they know, a recipe that worked out for Moe Sabarna, opening Eat Greek and More in Springfield, Ohio.

He said he’s planning a grand opening at a later date and hoping customers will be patient as the staff is being trained on-the-job. “I just want to make sure we go step by step,” Sabarna told the Springfield News-Sun.

Eat Greek And More will feature Greek food, of course, but also include some American offerings such as chicken wings and burgers, he said, the Greek dishes including grape leaves, gyro dishes and hummus, along with lentil soup.

His Greek cooking started with his mother. “My mom is Greek. She knows all about it,” Sabarna said. Her teaching, his own culinary training and his work in restaurants since 2012 have led him to this moment, he told the paper.

Sabarna has run Greek Spot Fish and Chicken at another location in Springfield since 2021, but wanted to grow with the new place.

Melbourne Greek Restaurant Lost 90% Of Customers Over Israel Support

MELBOURNE - Looks like you can’t talk politics at restaurants either because a Melbourne Greek restaurant owner who posted support for the local Jewish community in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel faced a fierce backlash.

THI/TNH Takeover – Tefkros Bolanos
Going On in Greek-American Community

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

