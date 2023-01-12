MoC for Drone Production Signed by Hellenic Aerospace Industry and Four Greek Universities

Society

ATHENS – A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for the financing of the construction of a new drone was signed on Thursday among the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (EAV), the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Democritus University of Thrace, the University of Thessaly and the University of Patras.

The signing was attended by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, the Minister of National Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the head of EAV and the rectory authorities of four Greek universities.

Leading up to the successful signing, the finance ministry had proceeded with the financing of a second, more complex Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), making use of the know-how acquired from the “Archytas” programme for the research, development and industrial production of the first Autonomous Multi-Purpose Aerial Vehicle by entities in the wider public sector.

The new program for the construction of the drone will be launched on Monday, January 16, it was noted.

Praising the potential of the “Archytas” programme, Staikouras said that “the harmonious cooperation with highly specialized officers of the country’s Armed Forces allows us to be more optimistic about the outcome of this new, important and demanding undertaking.”

Panagiotopoulos observed that “we can go faster than neighboring countries (including those who spent more than ten years) in the development of the new product, as long as an organized and coordinated start occurs. There is good infrastructure, talent and contribution of the academic institutions, and I think that with the help of the Armed Forces all good preconditions exist so we can have a final product.”