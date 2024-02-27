MOA Districts 6 and 23 Host Valentine’s Bingo in Support of District Projects

General News

The Maids of Athena District 6 and District 23 (Eastern Canada) Lodges held their first ever inter-district Zoom fundraising event on February 20. Thank you to all the players that made it possible! Left to right: Fotini Caragiannis, Sophia Theodorou, Cristina Saavedra-Mamounis, Vasi Katsikathas, Chris Pappis, Katerina Hadjipavlis, Maria Barlis, Christina Fileas, Irene Barlis, Michelle Papandrea, Tiffany Bombakos, Andrea Papandrea, Aristi Constantopoulos, Styliani Rallis, Ariana Kokkinakis, and Montserrat Bouvier. Photo: Sophia Theodorou

MONTREAL/NEW YORK – The Maids of Athena (MOA) District 6 (New York) and District 23 (Eastern Canada) Lodges held their first ever inter-district Zoom fundraising event on February 20. Sixteen Daughters of Penelope (DOP) and MOA members from both sides of the border got together to play Valentine’s Bingo.

District 23 Governor Cristina Saavedra-Mamounis was host and bingo caller. She welcomed everyone and explained that two games would be played. Much fun ensued as the letters and numbers were called for the first game. Everyone was laughing and having a grand time.

In attendance were MOA District 6 Governor Christina Fileas, MOA D6 Lt. Governor Katerina Hadjipavlis, MOA D6 Secretary Michelle Papandrea, MOA D6 Treasurer Sophia Theodorou, and AHEPA District 6 Executive Secretary Chris Pappis.

The MOA District 6 and 23 Lodges would like to thank all participants and wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day!