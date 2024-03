Community

BAYSIDE, NY – Maids of Athena (MOA) Bayside Pygmalion Chapter 126 sponsored a fundraiser at Hellenic Aesthetic in Astoria on March 2. The MOA sisters made ‘Marti’ bracelets raising money towards the Ronald McDonald House Greek Division. The chapter thanked Hellenic Aesthetic for hosting the event and thanked everyone who

attended and donated.

It should be noted that ‘Marti’ bracelets are traditionally worn in the month of March in Greece to herald the start of spring.