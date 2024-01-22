Mitsotakis Will Visit India, Which Seeks European Union Gateway

Politics

FILE - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis after a meeting, at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (AP Photo)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to visit India in February to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to Greece in 2023 where they talked about a strategic partnership.

That included India’s hopes of developing a corridor into the European Union – much as China has done with Greece – and Mitsotakis is expected to be the Chief Guest at India’s premier foreign policy forum.

“Greece has emerged as a key anchor for India’s outreach to the Mediterranean region as New Delhi seeks presence at Greek ports and wider defense partnership. Greece could be the first point of call for the India Middle East Europe Corridor in Europe,” noted The Economic Times.

https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/greek-pm-plans-india-trip-in-feb-as-indias-mediterranean-outreach-gathers-momentum/articleshow/107041678.cms?from=mdr

India has supported Greece’s position on Cyprus while Greece has backed India over the Kashmir issue, the paper noted,

“As leaders of two ancient seafaring nations with a long-standing maritime outlook, they shared their vision of free, open and rules-based Mediterranean Sea and Indo-Pacific, in accordance with the law of the sea,” the report said.

In Modi’s visit to Athens, he and Mitsotakis directed officials to ensure dialogue in the areas including political, economic, defense, security and public diplomacy and encourage direct flights between Greece and India.

A meeting of Greek and Indian entrepreneurs was held during Modi’s visit to seek business deals and contacts between Greek and Indian companies, with emphasis on infrastructure sectors (ports, airports), high technology, renewable energy, tourism, food, pharmaceuticals and shipping.