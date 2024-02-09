Mitsotakis Will Meet Protesting Greek Farmers Demanding More Aid

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis plans to meet at Maximos Mansion with farmers who blockaded some roads in protests demanding a host of measures, including subsidies for damages caused by flooding.

It is slated for Feb. 13 with a group of 10 representatives of the farmers, the head of Mitsotakis’ Press Office Dimitris Tsiodras told SKAI TV, but only if the blockades were removed to keep traffic moving.

“The right of one group to protest cannot infringe upon the rights of other groups. Roads must remain accessible, and the government remains open to dialogue,” he said as the protests went on.

The farmers want duty-free agricultural diesel, reduced electricity costs, subsidies on supplies and animal feed, renegotiation of the EU’s new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), full compensation for lost income, and for the end of non-Greek produce as Greek.

Tsiodras said there’s not enough money in the budget to meet the demands but that there would be discussions on other issues but there was no immediate indication whether the farmers were satisfied with that answer.