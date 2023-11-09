x

November 9, 2023

Mitsotakis Says Israel’s Hamas Onslaught Taking Too Big Civilian Toll 

November 9, 2023
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΟ ΔΕΛΤΙΟ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤ1 (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists is coming with a caveat from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who said missile strikes and an invasion of the Gaza Strip is taking too many casualties among civilians.

Mitsotakis earlier had gone to Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has also now indicated that his country’s forces could remain in Gaza, home to 2.375 million Palestinians, and with Hamas claiming 10,000 have been killed.

In an interview with POLITICO’s Power Play podcast, Mitsotakis said that Israel’s allies must speak “hard truths” about its “aggressive” military response against Hamas, European countries growing anxious over the retaliation’s ferocity.

“While we recognize that Israel has the right to defend itself, how it does so actually matters, and it matters considerably,” Mitsotakis said, echoing fears that have reached into the US Senate where Democrats want answers.

The European Union has solidly stood behind Israel after Oct. 7 Hamas raids killed more than 1,400 people, including children tortured and burned alive, and the terrorists taking more than 200 hostages, most still being held in Gaza.

Mitsotakis said other EU countries have also shown “an increased concern over the plight of innocent civilians and about the horrifying scenes that came out of Gaza,” which showed the rising toll.

https://www.politico.eu/article/kyriakos-mitsotakis-greece-israel-allies-hamas-gaza-europe/

“As Israel continues with this very, very aggressive military campaign, yes, there will be an increased concern about the proportionality of the Israeli response,” Mitsotakis said about unrelenting strikes.

“I’m speaking as a friend of Israel,” he added. “And I think that sometimes friends have to speak hard truths to friends,” he said, although Israel shows no signs of backing off an unrelenting assault in the hunt for terrorists and hostages.

Israel has besieged Gaza, forcing many Palestinians to flee the northern part to the south that borders Egypt and Greece and other EU countries looking at a humanitarian aid corridor to help innocent Palestinians.

EU countries, including Greece, have called for a humanitarian pause while Arab countries want an immediate ceasefire, an idea rejected by Israel and the United States which said they would give Hamas time to regroup and attack again.

Without undermining the “strategic goal to defeat Hamas,” it’s important to think about “the day after” and how to find a political solution to the conflict, Mitsotakis said.

“At the end of the day, one needs to recognize what is the price that one has to pay in order to defeat Hamas,” he added, suggesting that it’s too high and has seen some of Israel’s supporters getting anxious.

