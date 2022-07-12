x

July 12, 2022

Mitsotakis Welcomes NBA Legend Magic Johnson to Greece

July 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FXLAtiQUYAIn1J5
NBA legend Magic Johnson in Greece. (Photo via Twitter)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called NBA legend Earvin Magic Johnson, who is spending his holiday in Greece with his spouse, to welcome him to the country, the celebrity basketball player posted on Twitter.

“I had the honor and pleasure of getting a surprise call from the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcoming me to the country and seeing how my visit has been so far. I told the Prime Minister it’s been amazing and life changing!” Johnson tweeted.

“I just spoke with NBA basketball legend Magic Johnson, who has been holidaying in Greece, and thanked him for the kind words he said about our country and the love he showed towards our country and its people, as well as the wonderful photos and tweets he posted while he was here. He told me about the truly amazing time he and his wife have had on their latest visit to Greece, adding that the friendly and truly hospitable Greek people who live in this great country, along with amazing food and the country’s rich history and magnificent culture, have inspired him and are a recipe that ensures he will come back soon, and next time he looks forward to meeting with me in person to break bread together and talk basketball!”, Mitsotakis wrote in his Instagram account.

