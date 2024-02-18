Mitsotakis: We Stand by the Farmers Provided that we Do Not Jeopardize what we Have Achieved

Politics

ATHENS – “We fight many battles on many different levels,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday in his weekly review post on social media. More specifically, the Greek premier referred to the approval of a bill instituting civil marriage for same-sex couples.

“We are not solving a problem that affects the majority of society, but a minority. And from this perspective, some may still wonder why we insist on considering it so important. We prove in practice that we are indeed a government of all Greek men and women, that cares not only for the many, but also for the few – primarily for the most vulnerable such as children – giving rights, justice and freedom, to a portion of our fellow citizens who until today were deprived of them. The decision was by welcomed all EU member states through their embassies in Athens, as well as by all the major Western media as a ‘landmark victory for human rights’ and mostly confirms the Economist’s Democracy Index, according to which, Greece, after 16 years, is ranked among the 20 most mature democracies in the world,” he noted.

Mitsotakis also stressed the measures taken since 2019 for the sector of primary production. “The problems are many and complex. We will certainly continue to stand firmly by their side, but always taking into account the country’s fiscal space. We cannot jeopardize what we have achieved.”

Moreover, he referred to the progress made in the health sector. “We established the National Registry of Neoplasms and for the first time in our country there will now be an accurate recording of real data in order to provide optimal health services for patients with neoplastic diseases.”

He also spoke about the changes in Justice, the issue of domestic violence and other everyday issues of the citizen. “The bill for the amendments to the Criminal Code was submitted to the Parliament for debate and voting. The bill aims to combat the feeling of impunity and increase citizens’ security.”

The new provisions for the further protection of minor victims of domestic violence are also important, he underlined. “I will focus on the very serious phenomenon of violence and delinquency with minor perpetrators and victims, which has significantly increased over the last years, especially after the period of restrictions due to the pandemic. We want to deal with it in a structured way, as the nature of the problem dictates. That is why we proceeded to set up a scientific committee to draw up a National Strategy for its Prevention and Treatment,” the Greek prime minister stressed.