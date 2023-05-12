x

May 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: We Protected our Borders from Land and Sea

May 12, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΛΕΣΒΟ (ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΜΠΑΛΑΣΚΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS/EUROKINISSI)

MYTILENE – Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday.

“I kept my promise, we overcame obstacles, followed a strict but fair policy, protected our borders from land and sea proving that the sea has borders and we can guard them. Only 10,000 people passed through the island during the years of New Democracy governance compared to 600,000 people during the period of SYRIZA government,” Mitsotakis said, noting that all these years “we closed outstanding issues, dealt with problems and supported local communities.”

On his part, Mitarachi welcomed the prime minister to “a better Lesvos”. The Minister of Migration and Asylum underlined that “we committed to the Greek people to substantially reduce the flows and drastically the effects of the crisis on local communities. And we did it with a plan and determination.”

Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PM PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS/EUROKINISSI)

RELATED

Politics
Battles Lines Drawn for Greece’s May 21 Election Show Great Divide

ATHENS - In what's shaping up to be a contentious affairs with two rounds – or more – likely – Greece's elections that will have a first ballot on May 21 have shown just how deep the divisions are between parties and ideologies.

Society
Not Just The Skies Watched: Greece’s Navy Builds Up Defenses Too
Society
EU-Funded “Model” Refugee Centers on Greek Islands Found Deficient

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.