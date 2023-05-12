Mitsotakis: We Protected our Borders from Land and Sea

Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday, May 12, 2023. (Photo by PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS/EUROKINISSI)
MYTILENE – Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the island of Lesvos on Friday.
“I kept my promise, we overcame obstacles, followed a strict but fair policy, protected our borders from land and sea proving that the sea has borders and we can guard them. Only 10,000 people passed through the island during the years of New Democracy governance compared to 600,000 people during the period of SYRIZA government,” Mitsotakis said, noting that all these years “we closed outstanding issues, dealt with problems and supported local communities.”
On his part, Mitarachi welcomed the prime minister to “a better Lesvos”. The Minister of Migration and Asylum underlined that “we committed to the Greek people to substantially reduce the flows and drastically the effects of the crisis on local communities. And we did it with a plan and determination.”
