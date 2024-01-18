Mitsotakis: We Hope that Greece Will Become an Exporter of Green Energy (Video)

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, Prime Minister of Greece and Maros Sefcovic, Executive Vice-President for European Green Deal at the European Commission, take part in the panel discussion "European Green Deal, Anyone? " at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
DAVOS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday took part in a round table discussion on the topic ‘European Green Deal, Anyone?’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
“We hope that, in the medium term, Greece will become an exporter of green energy, there is great interest for investments in this sector… Choosing natural gas as a transitional fuel, our country has been rendered an energy supplier by the countries of the Balkans up to Ukraine through building strong interconnections. In the sector of interconnections there must be investments. Also important is the interconnection with Africa. We are already in talks with Egypt on a project of high European interest,” Mitsotakis noted.
Additionally, the prime minister insisted that the EU must strike a balance as regards its economy’s competitiveness and the relevant rules, noting that there are countries that have the fiscal strength to support their enterprises and others that do not. “If you want the people’s support for green energy you must find mutually beneficial solutions, as we did on the small islands of our country, where we explained the advantages of electricity to the inhabitants,” he said.
