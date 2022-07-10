x

July 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Wants Tough Guy Turkey Contained, But Not Isolated

July 10, 2022
By The National Herald
France Greece EU
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers his speech during a debate at the European Parliament , Tuesday, July 5, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

ATHENS – He’s insisted on European Union sanctions and called for an end to Turkish provocations, including fighter jets in Greek airspace, but Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that shouldn’t include cutting off Turkey.

Talking to SKAI TV, Mitsotakis referred to a March meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which they agreed to a detente to ramp down tension and be open for tourists in the summer.

Erdogan broke that deal almost immediately and now is not talking to Mitsotakis, infuriated that the Greek leader told the US Congress in an address to block President Joe Biden’s plan to sell more F-16s and upgrade Turkey’s Air Force, putting Greece at risk.

Mitsotakis’ pushback against Turkey’s belligerence and insisting that the international rule of law has to be followed has led to some reports that he wants Turkey isolated but it said those reports are “not an accurate analysis.”

After the earlier meeting this year, Erdogan said it was Mitsotakis who didn’t keep his word but the Greek leader said that he told Erdogan he would “not accept overflights over the Greek islands, nor the argument that links Greek sovereignty over the east Aegean islands with their alleged militarization.”

“If Mr. Erdogan did not understand what I told him, I am not responsible for that,” he said, with Turkey since warning it would be a cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries to 12 miles and demanding Greece take troops off Greek islands near Turkey’s coast.

Mitsotakis didn’t name Turkey in talking to American lawmakers but made it very clear he didn’t want the F-16 sales to proceed, drawing the ire of Erdogan who broke off most communications with Greece.

“I gave a speech which had very little reference to the issues of the Eastern Mediterranean, but these issues were obviously raised at the bilateral level. I raised them and I will continue to raise them, as I raise them at the level of the European Union,” he said

But Mitsotakis said that Greece can’t block the sale of weapons systems to Turkey indefinitely even if they could be used in a conflict and Greece renewed a military cooperation deal with the US that will see a bigger American presence and more bases in the country.

He said that Greece has shown the US Congress that, “sale of weapons systems to a NATO member country which is currently a source of instability in the southeastern flank of NATO and which openly challenges the sovereignty of another NATO member country is not in the interest of the United States itself.”

Biden though said that it is even though Turkey bought Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems that undermine the security of the defense alliance and refused to go along with EU sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

 

 

RELATED

Society
Media Coalition Says Greece Used Asylum Seekers in Pushbacks

ATHENS - Repeating allegations denied by Greece's ruling New Democracy government – which is trying to keep out refugees and migrants – a joint media investigation reported that some asylum seekers are being forced to repel others trying to enter the country, sometimes violently.

Politics
Erdogan’s Folly: Greece Still Has Fighter Jet Edge Over Turkey
Society
Greece’s Data Protection Agency Holding Up Campus Cops

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Alonnisos (Part 2), a TNH Documentary

Alonnisos, the most peaceful of the Sporades, is considered by many to be the ‘couples' island’.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings