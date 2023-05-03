Mitsotakis Vows Health Care Reforms, Tsipras Points to Train Tragedy

Politics

ATHENS – With May 21 elections approaching, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras have stepped up their campaigns as polls showing the ruling party’s leader widening.

A survey taken for POLITIC found Mitsotakis’ New Democracy has expanded its lead go 6.3 percent with fewer undecideds and voters already setting aside the Feb. 28 train tragedy that killed 57.

That was largely blamed on the government’s failure to implement safety measures but the then Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, who resigned in the aftermath, was retained on New Democracy’s list of Parliament candidates.

New Democracy’s leader – which in 2022 had been as high as almost 14 percent – fell to a low of 2.9 percent in the days after the tragedy that also brought violent protests against the government.

Mitsotakis has shrugged that off though as well a a surveillance scandal and the bugging of 15,475 mobile phones that surveys show voters don’t care about as some targets were journalists, politicians and businessmen.

The number of undecideds, the pool for which New Democracy and SYRIZA are battling, fell from 15.3 percent in March to only 8.7 percent now, indicating many have taken the side of the government now, its lead rising.

It also showed Tsipras unlikely to meet his prediction of winning a first round outright to set up a government with a change in electoral law his party brought while ruling previously seen bringing a second round.

The change eliminated a 50-seat bonus in the 300-member Parliament for the first-place finisher in elections and with the six parties now represented on a path to return the vote will be so split none likely can gain a majority.

A second round in July would give the winner a sliding scale of 20-50 seats in Parliament and a better chance of forming a government although the numbers show a coalition is a more certain outcome.

Tsipras, hoping to close the gap, said he would run from the prefecture of Serres in the northeastern part of Greece, and that one of the reasons is because it includes Tempi, where the train tragedy happened.

COMING OFF INTENSIVE CARE

It is “unfair for the people of Serres that a few ‘others’ want to exploit them to sweep under the carpet a crime that should not be forgotten, the tragedy of Tempi,” he said of the incident.

He didn’t mention the July, 2018 wildfires when he was in power that killed 103 people and was largely blamed on his government’s shambolic response and has seen former officials being prosecuted.

Serres is also the birthplace of New Democracy founder and Greece’s former prime minister Konstantinos Karamanlis, “I honor the conservative voters and I also honor the political family, which has given important things to the country,” he said, reported the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA.

But nepotism, he said, “can lead us to situations that are not only deeply conservative and unfair, but also dangerous,” without explaining what he meant and the contradiction in wooing conservative voters.

Mitsotakis’ campaign moved to talking about reforming the health care system battered by the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in March 2020 and now, while waning, had caught the system unequipped to deal with it.

“We want to radically reform the National Health System,” Mitsotakis said. “We have a comprehensive viewpoint about what has to happen in the health sector over the next four years, and we hope that citizens give us the opportunity to implement our plan,” he added, said ANA.

That includes evaluations of hospitals and Intensive Care Units (ICUs) as well as hiring 10,000 nurses in the next four years, raising medical staff salaries, and improving working conditions, especially through an upgrade of emergency hospital services. He didn’t say why it wasn’t done before.

He said more and better health services would be available on islands that now are seeing huge influxes of tourists as well as well as additional measures for mental health and the young.

Mitsotakis said, his government raised expenditures for health by 37 percent, added nursing staff, and raised doctors’ wages by 10 percent and increased the number of ICU’s and the idea of a personal physician, which faces delays.

A kingmaker in the elections could be the third-place party, the rising PASOK-Kinal Movement for Change led by Nikos Androulakis, who said he’s open to a coalition – as long as it doesn’t involve Mitsotakis or Tsipras.