February 28, 2024

Mitsotakis Vows Accountability for Train Crash that Killed 57 People

February 28, 2024
By The National Herald
[367567] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΡΜΕΝΙΑΣ NIKOL PASHINYAN (ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, at Maximou Mansion, Tuesday, February 27, 2024. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – As he did when it happened a year ago, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said those responsible for a head-0n train crash that killed 57 people would be held accountable, although none have yet.

“We observe this solemn anniversary, paying tribute to the memory of the 57 innocent souls we lost and acknowledging the struggles faced by the injured. Our hearts go out to the families, who rightly express their sorrow,” Mitsotakis said.

“As a government and political system, we must acknowledge the collective failure behind this tragedy,” he said, adding that the railways are being made safer despite evidence little has been done to make them so.

“In overcoming this national trauma, time may not be on our side. However, it can offer some consolation when all the contributing factors are brought to light. When every doubt is dispelled. When even the most absurd rumors are debunked. And, above all, when those responsible are brought to justice. And that will happen,” Mitsotakis said.

“Only justice will provide clarity on the matter, as we all desire,” he said but the relatives of some victims said they don’t believe it, with the stationmaster and a handful of low and mid-level railway executives facing charges.

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis, marking the anniversary that, “One year after. They must not and will not be forgotten. We will stand with the members of their families in their struggle for justice,” Kasselakis wrote.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said that “the pain remains undiminished and the questions remain unanswered.” She noted that it was “the state’s duty to attribute responsibility and to ensure that our country will never again experience such a blow to the citizens’ safety and trust.”

She added: "One year later, the tragedy of Tempi hurts and angers society. The pain is undiminished and the questions remain unanswered. Our thoughts today are with the families of the victims, the injured, with the passengers who experienced the horror of that night. Words can't heal the wounds. It is the State's duty to attribute responsibility and to ensure that our country will never again experience such a blow to the citizens' safety and trust."

NYC Officials Shutter Furniture Store Illegally Converted to House More than 40 Migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City furniture store that had been illegally converted into sleeping quarters for more than 40 migrants has been shut down by city officials.

NEW YORK – The distinguished young cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin will return to the USA, where he studied, for a series of concerts with the Trio Zimbalist.

ATHENS - On the one-year grim anniversary of a head-on train crash just outside a tunnel in central Greece, which killed 57 people, promises made in the immediate aftermath to add long-delayed safety measures haven’t been met.

ATHENS — Widespread strikes in Greece halted trains and ferries on Wednesday in protests timed to coincide with the anniversary of a deadly rail crash a year ago.

