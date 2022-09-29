x

Mitsotakis, von der Leyen Reschedule Meeting for Saturday

September 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, walk during a meeting at the Ancient Agora in Athens, Thursday, June 17, 2021. ( Louiza Vradi/Pool via AP)
FILE- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, walk during a meeting at the Ancient Agora in Athens, Thursday, June 17, 2021. ( Louiza Vradi/Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who cancelled a dinner with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday evening, will be meeting with the premier in Sofia on Saturday, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer said in a tweet.

The two officials “replaced their planned dinner this evening in Athens with a meeting in Sofia on Saturday, in the margins of the inauguration of the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece – IGB,” Mamer said.

Von der Leyen was in Athens to deliver a keynote speech at the Athens Democracy Forum, and left for Brussels shortly after, “following the cancellation of the MED9 summit tomorrow in Alicante,” the spokesman noted.

(ANA-MPA/ I. Zarkadoula)

After Amazon, Google's First Cloud Region Coming to Greece

ATHENS - Despite having a costly Internet that's the slowest in the European Union, Greece is continuing to attract high-tech giants, with Alphabet's Google planning to create its first cloud region in the country.

