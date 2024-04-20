x

April 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Visits Upgraded port of Sigri and natural history museum in Lesvos tour           

April 19, 2024
By Athens News Agency
MHTSOTAKHS-LESVOS
Visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Lesvos, Friday 19 April 2024. Snapshot from the event for the handover of the road axis Kalloni - Sigri. (PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the upgraded port of Sigri in Lesvos as part of his tour of the island on Friday. During his visit, he also toured a museum of natural history, the model olive grove and met with the mayor of Lesvos.

The port in Sigri serves as a gateway to the entire western part of the island for passengers and goods. It is now accessible via the new road connection with Kaloni.

Mitsotakis was briefed on the renovations completed at the port, which include a 130-meter long pier. He also learned about the progress of the reconstruction of the neighboring fishing shelter, which aims to provide more facilities for fishing and recreational vessels.

Earlier, Mitsotakis toured the museum of natural history showcasing the fossilized forest.

RELATED

Politics
Kasselakis Presents SYRIZA’s Ballot Paper for European Parliament with 42 Candidates   

ATHENS - The ballot paper for the upcoming European elections was presented by the leader of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis, on Friday night at the 'Hellenic Cosmos' Cultural Center.

Politics
SYRIZA-PA Expresses Deep Concern over Escalation of Tension in the Middle East
Politics
Greek PM Visits Lesbos Facility for Issuing Fast-Track Visas for Visitors from Turkey

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Indians Vote in the First Phase of the World’s Largest Election as Modi Seeks a Third Term

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of Indians began voting Friday in a six-week election that's a referendum on Narendra Modi, the populist prime minister who has championed an assertive brand of Hindu nationalist politics and is seeking a rare third term as the country's leader.

NEW YORK – The iconic Greek singer Haris Alexiou appeared on a billboard at the famous ‘Crossroads of the World,’ Times Square in New York on April 18 as the face of a global campaign for equality in the music industry, Athens Voice reported.

ATHENS - The ballot paper for the upcoming European elections was presented by the leader of SYRIZA - Progressive Alliance Stefanos Kasselakis, on Friday night at the 'Hellenic Cosmos' Cultural Center.

ATHENS - The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the upgraded port of Sigri in Lesvos as part of his tour of the island on Friday.

ASTORIA – Danae and Hellenic Aesthetic announced the launch of their collaboration ‘Dressing the Table’ on the Hellenic Aesthetic blog on April 17, noting that “the inspiration behind this project is to bring new life into our forgotten family heirlooms, like hand-embroidered tablecloths, so we can enjoy them in a modern way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.