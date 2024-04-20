Mitsotakis Visits Upgraded port of Sigri and natural history museum in Lesvos tour           

Politics

Visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Lesvos, Friday 19 April 2024. Snapshot from the event for the handover of the road axis Kalloni - Sigri. (PANAGIOTIS BALASKAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the upgraded port of Sigri in Lesvos as part of his tour of the island on Friday. During his visit, he also toured a museum of natural history, the model olive grove and met with the mayor of Lesvos.

The port in Sigri serves as a gateway to the entire western part of the island for passengers and goods. It is now accessible via the new road connection with Kaloni.

Mitsotakis was briefed on the renovations completed at the port, which include a 130-meter long pier. He also learned about the progress of the reconstruction of the neighboring fishing shelter, which aims to provide more facilities for fishing and recreational vessels.

Earlier, Mitsotakis toured the museum of natural history showcasing the fossilized forest.