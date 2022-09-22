Greek PM Mitsotakis Visits Ground Zero and St. Nicholas Church & National Shrine (Vid & Pics)

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Ground Zero in New York, September 22, 2022. Photo: TNH/Christodoulos Athanasatos
NEW YORK – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ program in New York continues on Thursday with a visit to the National September 11 Memorial and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.
In particular, Mitsotakis is expected to speak with Greek-American relatives of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks and will visit the site where the Twin Towers stood.
Then, the Prime Minister will receive a guided tour of the new St. Nicholas Church.
Yesterday, Mitsotakis told a gathering of Greek-Americans he will come right back at the Turkish leader.
“No one will bully Greece. The rest … at the UN,” Mitsotakis said at a lunch in his honor by several expatriate organizations in New York City, referring to the UN’s annual General Assembly opening giving heads of state the spotlight.
THESSALONIKI – The municipality of Thessaloniki is preparing to "build" a "fraternal relationship" with Fort Lauderdale, FL, as the two cities have many elements and characteristics in common, such as, for example, their ports, the hosting of many students, the organization of exhibitions and conferences, film festivals, but also tourist traffic.
UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In