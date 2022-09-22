Greek PM Mitsotakis Visits Ground Zero and St. Nicholas Church & National Shrine (Vid & Pics)

General News

NEW YORK – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ program in New York continues on Thursday with a visit to the National September 11 Memorial and St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

In particular, Mitsotakis is expected to speak with Greek-American relatives of the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks and will visit the site where the Twin Towers stood.

Then, the Prime Minister will receive a guided tour of the new St. Nicholas Church.

Yesterday, Mitsotakis told a gathering of Greek-Americans he will come right back at the Turkish leader.

“No one will bully Greece. The rest … at the UN,” Mitsotakis said at a lunch in his honor by several expatriate organizations in New York City, referring to the UN’s annual General Assembly opening giving heads of state the spotlight.

