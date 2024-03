Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will accompany European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her visit to Cairo on Sunday, together with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

During his visit, Mitsotakis is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at 13:15 on Sunday, which will be followed by a meeting between the Egyptian president and the European leaders at 14:30.

Subsequently, there will be broader talks between the delegations of the countries involved, with the leaders scheduled to make statements to the press at 17:15.