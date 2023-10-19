x

Mitsotakis Upset Turkey Won’t Condemn Hamas Attacks Against Israel

October 19, 2023
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΟ ΔΕΛΤΙΟ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤ1 (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to the main newscast of ANT1 and the journalist Nikos Hadjinikolaou. Wednesday October 18, 2023 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – While Greece and Turkey are in a rapprochement and seeking to improve relations, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan needs to denounce Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel.

Erdogan had been trying to improve relations with Israel but hasn’t spoken out against the massacre of Israeli civilians, babies beheaded and children tied together and burned alive.

Mitsotakis told ANT1 TV that Israel has the right of self-defense, but within international law – which Hamas doesn’t abide by – and that Greece has good contacts with Arab nations while still supporting Israel.

But he said it was a problem for Erdogan not to condemn butchery and slaughter nor condemn Hamas. “A propaganda war is being played out here on both sides. The terrorist attack is brutal, we have never seen anything like it before,” he said.

“We defended Israel’s right to self-defense. We separated the Palestinian people from Hamas to receive humanitarian aid,” he said, adding that he doesn’t think Palestinians will flee the Gaza Strip even if the war worsens.

“The Palestinians do not want to leave their homeland. This would be neither in their own interest nor in the interest of Europe. The policy of guarding our borders will go on. Greece has a dominant position of Greece in the EU. The smugglers will not decide who enters Europe,” he said.

