May 12, 2022

Greek PM Mitsotakis Receives New US Ambassador Tsounis

May 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Συνάντηση του πρωθυπουργού Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη με τον νέο πρέσβη των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών της Αμερικής στην Ελλάδα Τζορτζ Τσούνης, Πέμπτη 12 Μαΐου 2022. (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The excellent level of US-Greek bilateral relations were reaffirmed on Thursday during the first meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the newly appointed US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis.

According to government officials the meeting “reaffirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations” ahead of Mitsotakis’ imminent visit to Washington.

Mitsotakis referred to Tsunis’ Greek descent, while the ambassador, referring to his new duties, stated that he was ‘very proud’ and recalled his father, who had urged him not to forget his roots.

PM Mitsotakis receives US Ambassador Tsunis on at Maximos Mansion Thursday 12 May, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

