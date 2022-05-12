Greek PM Mitsotakis Receives New US Ambassador Tsounis

Politics

ATHENS – The excellent level of US-Greek bilateral relations were reaffirmed on Thursday during the first meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the newly appointed US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis.

According to government officials the meeting “reaffirmed the excellent level of bilateral relations” ahead of Mitsotakis’ imminent visit to Washington.

Mitsotakis referred to Tsunis’ Greek descent, while the ambassador, referring to his new duties, stated that he was ‘very proud’ and recalled his father, who had urged him not to forget his roots.