May 23, 2022

The 146th Boston College Graduation Ceremony

May 23, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will travel to Boston where he will address the 146th Boston College Graduation Ceremony on Monday. On Tuesday and Wednesday he will participate in the proceedings of the Davos Economic Forum in Switzerland.

The programme of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is as follows:

On Sunday (local time 01.00 am), the prime minister will attend a dinner in honor of the honorary graduates of Boston College and will address a greeting.

Mitsotakis will address the 146th Boston College Graduation Ceremony on Monday, May 23, at 4:00 pm local time.

The prime minister will then leave for Davos, Switzerland, where he will participate in the World Economic Forum on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25.

