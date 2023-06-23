Mitsotakis: The Result of the Ballot Box is Not a Given

Politics

New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview with SKAI TV on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/ND' S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “In no way do I consider that the result of the ballot box is a given,” the leader of New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with SKAI TV on Friday.

That is why he invited all citizens to go to the polls, pointing out that the result of May 21 does not count.

“My appeal is for everyone to exercise their right to vote again,” he stressed and added: “Unfortunately citizens are obliged to go to the polls again, and I am sorry that the new Parliament may not be pluralist even if many parties enter.”

The goal is a comfortable functional majority, he pointed out, refuting assertions of his “arrogance” and “omnipotence” in governance if he gets a high percentage.

“The greater the mandate of the people, the greater the responsibility and the demands,” he reiterated.

He spoke once again about rotation, noting that there are “no permanent ministers”, adding that even the ministers who will remain in the cabinet will have different portfolios, while some may be “put on the bench”.

Mitsotakis said that the government will work during the summer months, and even during the holidays.