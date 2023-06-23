Mitsotakis: The Result of the Ballot Box is Not a Given

New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview with SKAI TV on Friday, June 23, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/ND' S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – “In no way do I consider that the result of the ballot box is a given,” the leader of New Democracy (ND) Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with SKAI TV on Friday.
That is why he invited all citizens to go to the polls, pointing out that the result of May 21 does not count.
“My appeal is for everyone to exercise their right to vote again,” he stressed and added: “Unfortunately citizens are obliged to go to the polls again, and I am sorry that the new Parliament may not be pluralist even if many parties enter.”
The goal is a comfortable functional majority, he pointed out, refuting assertions of his “arrogance” and “omnipotence” in governance if he gets a high percentage.
“The greater the mandate of the people, the greater the responsibility and the demands,” he reiterated.
He spoke once again about rotation, noting that there are “no permanent ministers”, adding that even the ministers who will remain in the cabinet will have different portfolios, while some may be “put on the bench”.
Mitsotakis said that the government will work during the summer months, and even during the holidays.
ATHENS - A critical mass of the Greek people voted under the fear that worse was to come, not because New Democracy had done a great job, PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis said on Thursday, in the central newscast for Mega TV.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In