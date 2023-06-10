x

ND’s Mitsotakis: Faith and Orthodoxy Unite, Not Divide

June 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The President of the New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Oreokastro in Thessaloniki. Saturday, June 10, 2023. (RAFAIL GEORGIADIS / EUROKINISSI)

THESSALONIKI – “Obviously we are satisfied with the outcome of the first round of the elections, but I noticed that various parties and small groups to the right of New Democracy gathered quite high percentages,” New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday in Thessaloniki.

“And I want to take this opportunity to address all our fellow citizens, who believe that there are parties, especially small parties, non-existent parties, which we were not aware of, which can authentically express religious sentiment,” he said adding that faith is not imprisoned within the boundaries of some small parties. “Faith and Orthodoxy unite, not divide,” he underlined.

Regarding the June 25 elections, he said that “the bet of the ballot box is so important. It will determine whether we will continue on this path of stability and progress or whether we will turn back”.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

