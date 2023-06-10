ND’s Mitsotakis: Faith and Orthodoxy Unite, Not Divide

Politics

THESSALONIKI – “Obviously we are satisfied with the outcome of the first round of the elections, but I noticed that various parties and small groups to the right of New Democracy gathered quite high percentages,” New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday in Thessaloniki.

“And I want to take this opportunity to address all our fellow citizens, who believe that there are parties, especially small parties, non-existent parties, which we were not aware of, which can authentically express religious sentiment,” he said adding that faith is not imprisoned within the boundaries of some small parties. “Faith and Orthodoxy unite, not divide,” he underlined.

Regarding the June 25 elections, he said that “the bet of the ballot box is so important. It will determine whether we will continue on this path of stability and progress or whether we will turn back”.