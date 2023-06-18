x

June 18, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis :The Main Pillars of our Foreign Policy Will Not Change

June 18, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[362073] ΔΙΑΚΑΝΑΛΙΚΗ ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview broadcast on all national channels on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview broadcast on all national channels on Sunday from Lavrio referred to the migrants’ shipwreck in Pylos stating that “the migrants issue is an extremely complex problem. Europe has changed policy and recognised that there can’t be an asylum policy without the protection of the external borders. The steps taken appear to be closer to our country’s positions.

Asked on a possible meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mitsotakis underlined that “a meeting with Erdogan should not be special news” and characterised ‘positive’ development the meeting they will have in Vilnius when “he (Erdogan) did not want to meet me in the past”.

He also said that the main pillars of our foreign policy will not change. “Our country strengthens its position as factor of stability in the region; it builds alliances with new countries and continues to invest part of its wealth for its protection”. I will not tell Mr. Erdogan what he should do with his Armed Forces and it is our undeniable right to strengthen the Greek Armed Forces”.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview broadcast on all national channels on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

On June 27 will swear in a government of hard work and results. The citizens have rewarded us but also asked us to run even faster to the major changes and to the reforms that our country needs. “I am totally aware of the huge responsibility and I will search for the best for the job., We do not have a hidden agenda, I do not hold any surprises to the citizens, they know that we will do another big intervention to the state and we will further enchance the digitisation”.

Asked on the possibility of third elections, Mitsotakis expressed the certainty that “there will be no need to meet again here in August and there will be no need for third elections”.

Referring to the health system he sait that “the citizens are right to be anxious and to ask for drastic interventions. For me, the restructuring of the National Health System is maybe the greatest wager.

RELATED

Politics
Androulakis on Revival of National Health System

ATHENS - PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis in an article to Macedonia newspaper on Sunday stated that the hour for the revival of the National Health System has come.

Society
16th World Naked Bike Ride 2023 Kicks Off in Thessaloniki on June 23
Politics
Greek Leader Blasts Critics of Rescue Effort for Sunken Migrant Vessel

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.